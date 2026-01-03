Armando Vidak, aged 18, was caught by officers in Regent Street, Wellington, the street where he lives, on October 1 last year.

He told Telford Magistrates Court he bought the car with his “pocket money”, and thought he didn’t need a licence, tax or insurance to drive - just a car.

The court was told that Vidak was coming home from Birmingham after going out for his birthday when he pulled out in front of officers in a Ford Fusion.

“They were concerned he was an inexperienced driver,” said Kate Price, prosecuting. His car was showing up as uninsured when police checked it so Vidak was pulled over.