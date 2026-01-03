'I was a bit happy and out of control': Telford teenager bought car with 'pocket money' and got caught driving with cannabis in his system
A teenager who was “a bit happy and out of control” bought a car, took cannabis and got caught driving near his home on what he said was his first time behind the wheel.
Armando Vidak, aged 18, was caught by officers in Regent Street, Wellington, the street where he lives, on October 1 last year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here
He told Telford Magistrates Court he bought the car with his “pocket money”, and thought he didn’t need a licence, tax or insurance to drive - just a car.
The court was told that Vidak was coming home from Birmingham after going out for his birthday when he pulled out in front of officers in a Ford Fusion.
“They were concerned he was an inexperienced driver,” said Kate Price, prosecuting. His car was showing up as uninsured when police checked it so Vidak was pulled over.