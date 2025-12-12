'Not toys': Backpacker from the West Midlands jailed over fatal e-scooter crash in Australia

Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, was found to be more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit and riding at around 20kph (12mph) when she hit 51-year-old Thanh Phan from behind in Perth.

She appeared on Friday (December 12) at the District Court of Western Australia in the city, where she was sentenced after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Wendy Hughes said Kemp began drinking with friends at a bottomless brunch at 2.30pm on May 31, and continued at several venues across Perth.

After her group was refused entry to a pub, the 25-year-old took a friend on an e-scooter joyride and struck Mr Phan, who was walking home from dinner, at 8.30pm.

“E-scooters are not toys,” Judge Hughes said.

“As a result of the force from being struck, the victim spun around and fell backwards on to the road at the intersection, hitting his head on the ground with significant force,” she added.

Mr Phan died in hospital several days later, having suffered a brain bleed.

Kemp’s passenger was also knocked unconscious, suffering a fractured skull and broken nose.

Kemp stayed at the scene and spoke to police, but the court heard the 25-year-old continued drinking after the crash because neither she nor emergency crews initially realised how serious Mr Phan’s injuries were.

Judge Hughes said the victim’s family had lost a “highly devoted” father who worked “tirelessly” to provide for his two sons.

'Their entire financial security has been shattered'

“Before the collision, I have no doubt that this family had difficult times; however, they worked as a team. They were self-sufficient and dedicated to their efforts in providing for their sons,” she said.

“Since the victim’s death, the family has gone, and their entire financial security and sense of security has been shattered.”

The tragedy brought e-scooter safety into the national spotlight in Australia, prompting Perth and several surrounding councils to suspend hire services indefinitely.

“It was not an accident,” Judge Hughes told Kemp.

“You are responsible for the death of a good man, and I accept that you understand that today.”

The court heard Kemp, who has no prior criminal record, was at “low risk” of reoffending and felt a “deep sense of shame and guilt and remorse” for her actions.

The backpacker, who was on a working holiday visa at the time of the crash, could be eligible for release in mid-2027.

Her driving licence has been suspended for two years.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Under Western Australian law, e-scooter riders must wear a helmet, be sober, carry no passengers and be aged over 16.

The legal speed limit for e-scooters on footpaths is 10kph (6mph).