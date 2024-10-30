Charges withdrawn after man, 70, facing court action is found dead near Oswestry
A 70-year-old man who was facing multiple charges of making indecent photographs of children has been found dead at home, a court was told.
By David Tooley
Published
Philip Morris, of Garside Close, in Hengoed had been due to make his first appearance facing five counts at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Magistrates were told by prosecutor Kate Price that Morris had been found dead at his home near Oswestry.