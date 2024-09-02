Three drug dealers behind bars for peddling crack and heroin in Oswestry in county lines racket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Father-of-two David Hulse, Donna Wynstanley and Robert Wilson were all jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court today for their roles in dealing class A drugs in Oswestry.

Three more who were involved in the "Graft" county drugs line - Susan Chadwick, Andrew Emberton and Edward Goodheart - all avoided prison for their roles.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Hulse, who is originally from Liverpool, managed the racket in the Oswestry area for 18 months, preying on vulnerable addicts and getting them to do the dirty work of street dealing.

He also dealt drugs on the streets, as well as sending out "flare" messages to hundreds of customers from several different phones, offering "bargain" deals, discounts and "assurances of quality" of the substances they was selling.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said that 338 separate bulk messages were sent out over the course of Hulse's dealing between June 2016 and January 2018 - sometimes to as few as 10 potential customers, but sometimes to as many as 167.

Hulse also made trips to and from Liverpool and Wrexham to exchange drugs and cash, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras clocking several of his journeys.

Wynstanley got involved in street dealing for Hulse in December 2016 "to feed her own addiction". She also sent "flare" messages and made trips to Wrexham.

Chadwick was another addict who took part in the criminal activity to fuel her habit, allowing her home in Swan Lane, Oswestry to be used as a location for drug dealing.

Emberton, who was described as living "a boring and lonely existence", also used class A drugs and acted as a driver for Hulse in June, July, August and September of 2017.