Police appeal after attempted robbery on Morrisons cash machine in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to the scene just before 3am on Wednesday (May 7) when the intruder alarm at Morrisons Daily on Station Road in Gnosall activated.

When they got to the petrol station they found that the front doors of the shop had been forced open, and the offenders had tried to break open the cash machine inside but failed.

They are said to have got into a black car and driven off empty-handed.

A spokesperson for the force said in an appeal: "Anyone with any information that can help us is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or using Live Chat on our website, quoting incident 68 of 7 May, or by using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."