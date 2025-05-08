'Prolific shoplifter' jailed after breaching criminal behaviour order to steal meat and toilet roll in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charlotte Corbett, aged 24 and of no fixed abode, was given a CBO on March 15 this year.

The order barred her from entering certain shops in Telford.

Charlotte Corbett was sentenced last Friday (May 2) at Telford Magistrates Court. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

On Tuesday, April 15, Corbett stole minced meat worth £30 from the Co-Op store in Strichley, which she was banned from entering as part of her CBO.

Corbett also stole £36 worth of items, including toilet roll and chicken from Aldi in Snedshill on Saturday, April 19.

She was later arrested and put before the courts, where she was found in breach of her CBO. She was sentenced to a five-month custodial sentence on Friday (May 2) at Telford Magistrates Court.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from West Mercia Police's Telford town centre team, said: “Thanks to officers and members of the public helping us to enforce Corbett's CBO, a prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars.

“As she already had a suspended sentence and a CBO in place, she was swiftly charged and remanded before appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, where she was handed the sentence.”