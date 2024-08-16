Late present of unpaid work for disqualified Audi driver caught on A5 two days before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jonathan Roberts, aged 41, was driving an Audi A4 on the A5 at Oswestry two days before Christmas last year, despite being banned from the road.

Roberts, of Birch Grove, Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was handed an obligatory six-month road ban as well as a 12-month community order which includes 120 hours of unpaid work.

Roberts must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.