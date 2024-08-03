Shrewsbury cannabis dealer who tried to sell drugs to girl, 15, avoids jail after 'turning life around'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Finlay Merrifield, aged 19, was caught in a car outside the Mereside shops in Springfield, Shrewsbury with drugs in his possession.

His home was later searched where more drugs were found. The total street value of the 162g of the Class B drug found in his possession was £1,620.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was also told that £60 in cash and mobile phones were seized from Merrifield with text indicative of drug dealing, including to a 15-year-old girl.

That drug deal did not take place as the girl was "unable to make her way to the location of the drugs," said John Brotherton, prosecuting.