No complacency on youth knife crime pledges commissioner

In a survey of 2,000 young people aged 13 to 18, conducted by Survation on behalf of the BBC, nearly half – 46 per cent – said they were worried about knife crime in their local area and 31 per cent in their school in the UK.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he is committed to ensuring young people across the region are educated about the dangers of carrying a knife,

He said: “It’s deeply concerning to see hundreds of young people being concerned about knife crime in places they should feel safe.

“Here in West Mercia, knife crime rates have remained low, but I am not complacent.

“Early intervention and prevention are key in tackling knife-related crime. That’s why I proudly fund The Children’s Society’s CLIMB and Steer Clear projects.

“They are making a real difference to the lives of young people across the three counties, helping the next generation navigate the challenges they face through their adolescence and choose a path free of crime.”

People can now make a self-referral for young people aged between 10 to 17, if they are concerned they are at risk of criminal exploitation by visiting https://www.childrenssociety.org.uk/information/professionals/child-exploitation/climb

Steer Clear is also a knife crime prevention project, working with young people who have been at risk or are involved in knife crime which can be found at https://www.childrenssociety.org.uk/information/professionals/child-exploitation/steer-clear