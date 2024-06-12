Police announce possession of 'problem' property after 'numerous complaints'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents and shopkeepers are said to have made numerous complaints about people living in a property in the Clee View High Street area of Highley.

The action taken by the council and the housing options team was done in conjunction with West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters website said: "Following numerous complaints from residents and shop keepers Shropshire Council has taken back possession of a property in the Clee View High Street area of Highley.

"Anti social behaviour (ASB) is a blight that effects many people and causes harm and division among communities.

"Where there is evidence, police and partners will act to deal with ASB."