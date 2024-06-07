Shropshire firearms officer over alcohol limit while on call 'would have been sacked'

West Mercia Police held the misconduct hearing, relating to PC Billy Weir, who was based in Shropshire, earlier today.

Mr Weir had been on call as a firearms officer when he was found to be over the alcohol limit for the role.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Earlier today, the hearing, chaired by Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray, heard how former PC Weir was on call (but not driving) and found over the limit of alcohol following a breath test.

"A reading of 43 micrograms per 100ml of breath was found following the test with the limit being 13 micrograms for officers in safety critical roles.

"Former Police Constable Weir, who was based in Shropshire, resigned from the force on 29 September 2023.

"The panel found his behaviour was a serious breach of the standards of professional behaviour and amounted to gross misconduct."

Temporary Chief Constable Murray said: “When officers are on-call it is important that they remain fit for duty. This was not the case in this instance. Officers and staff are held to a high standard of professional behaviour both on and off duty, which the public rightfully expect. If they fall below these standards then we will take action."

The force said Mr Weir has also been added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from ever working for a UK police service in the future.