Thief stole sandwich from Shrewsbury town centre Tesco and had knife in his possession
A thief who stole a sandwich from Tesco and was caught carrying a knife has been handed a suspended jail term.
Anthony Pallen-Williams, stole the £3 sandwich from Tesco Express in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury town centre this week on Monday, April 8.
He had a small kitchen knife in his possession when he was arrested on the same day.
Pallen-Williams, of Crewe Street, Castlefields, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
District Judge Ian Strongman handed him a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Pallen-WIlliams must do 20 rehabilitation activity days.
The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.