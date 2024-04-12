Shropshire Star
Close

Thief stole sandwich from Shrewsbury town centre Tesco and had knife in his possession

A thief who stole a sandwich from Tesco and was caught carrying a knife has been handed a suspended jail term.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Tesco in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Anthony Pallen-Williams, stole the £3 sandwich from Tesco Express in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury town centre this week on Monday, April 8.

He had a small kitchen knife in his possession when he was arrested on the same day.

Pallen-Williams, of Crewe Street, Castlefields, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

District Judge Ian Strongman handed him a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Pallen-WIlliams must do 20 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular