WATCH: Driver rams police and forces motorists off the road in high speed chase

Rowland Humphreys, 45, of Lombard Street, Dolgellau, Gwynedd, had been sought because of concerns over his wellbeing and there was a pursuit for five miles during which he overtook on bends, Caernarfon crown court was told.

The Stinger had been deployed to burst the van tyres but failed to stop him.

He eventually pulled over.

Humphreys admitted dangerous driving in February and breaching a restraining order made to protect a woman.

Judge Nicola Saffman jailed him for two years and imposed a three-year driving ban with an extended test.

The restraining order was extended for five years.

The judge said he had deliberately rammed a police vehicle, causing minor damage.

Other drivers had to take avoiding action as he was pursued on the A487 near Porthmadog.