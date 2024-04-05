Jailed: Nurse who 'violated' elderly and disabled woman in her own home

Robert Neill, of Fronheulog Hill, Bwlchgwyn in Wrexham, appeared at Mold Crown Court today where he was sentenced for sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a woman with a mental disorder.

The 62-year-old, formerly employed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, admitted the offences and was jailed for 14 years, as well as being given a further four years extended on licence.

The entire incident, which occurred in November 2022, was caught on CCTV.

The camera had been installed in the victim’s home by her family following concerns about her safety.