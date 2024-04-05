Notorious Telford grooming gang paedophile admits raping, abusing and pimping out girl

Mubarek Ali, aged 41, was facing trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week over a series of sex crimes against a Telford girl between 2002 and 2008.

The victim, now in her 30s, was 12 when she met him.

Ali, who was locked up for 14 years in 2012 as part of Operation Chalice - the investigation into child sexual exploitation in Telford - had denied two counts of rape, one of trafficking for sexual exploitation, four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of indecent assault in these latest proceedings.

However, on day two of the trial, he pleaded guilty to six of those charges, only maintaining denials of one count of sexual activity with a child and two of indecent assault.

Ali may have been hoping to be freed from prison after 12 years next month, with a decision on him due to be made by the Parole Board.

But instead, he'll be back in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court, with his immediate future expected to involve several more years behind bars.