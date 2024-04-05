Man accused of child sex abuse in Telford made girl 'fall in love' with him before violating her and pimping her out, court hears

Mubarek Ali, aged 41, is facing trial for a string of sex offences against the alleged victim in Telford between 2002 and 2008.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how a taxi driver threatened to petrol bomb the girl's house after her mum went to the police about him trying to get her to perform a sex act on him when she was 12; how Ali once sexually abused the girl in public while a dog walker looked on in disgust; and how the victim would be bombarded with phone calls from random men asking: "How much do you charge?"

On day one of the trial, the jury was told how Ali "befriended" the girl, plied her with vodka and Red Bull and made her "fall madly in love" with him. Ali would have been in his early 20s at the time.

"He charmed her and got her to fall in love with him to the extent she was besotted with him," said Steven Perian KC, prosecuting.

The court was told how on one occasion, a taxi driver who Ali sent to the girl tried to get her to perform a sex act on him.

She said no and told her mum, who contacted the police, and the driver was charged with a public order offence.