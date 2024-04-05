Class A drug dealer caught running crack and heroin through 'Max' county line is jailed

Benjamin Osagie, from Denmark Close, Wolverhampton, admitted nine charges of class A-related drug dealing – involving crack cocaine and heroin.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the 32-year-old had been initially caught by police in Whitchurch, Shropshire, on October 15, 2021.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said that Osagie had been released under investigation after the arrest, and then some two and a half years later, in March this year, was caught again with class A drugs in Shrewsbury.

The court was told he was operating what was termed the 'Marcus' or 'Max' county line.

Mr Parry said the first instance had seen officers stop a black VW Caddy on the A49 near Whitchurch.

They found packets of brown powder, a bag of white 'rocks', and wraps of white powder when they searched the car.

Officers also discovered a number of mobile phones and digital scales with drug residue.