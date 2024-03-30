Man, 22, caught with crack cocaine by plain clothes cops in Telford had been 'threatened' by dealer

Steven Storey, aged 22, was stopped in Brookside, Telford by plain clothes police who were out on patrol, trying to clean up the drugs trade in the area.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told by prosecutor Olivia Appleby that Storey had two mobile phones in his possession, which she described as "one of the hallmarks of drug dealing".

Officers retraced Storey's steps from the block of flats where they stopped him and discovered a plastic pot containing 2.92g of crack cocaine divided into wraps.

As a result, Storey was arrested. Officers also seized £40 in cash from him.