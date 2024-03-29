Judge says he expects criticism after giving burglar with 'appalling record' suspended sentence

Richard Marshall, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges of burglary.

The offences took place in Shrewsbury on November 21 last year.

Marshall, who has twice previously been jailed for burglary, was joined by others as they smashed windows to gain access to the Phone Clinic on Pride Hill – stealing around £30 worth of vapes, and causing up to £500 of damage in the process.

Later the same evening they burgled the Home Bargains store in Abbey Foregate.

On that occasion nothing was taken.