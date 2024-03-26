Police and council 'working to find a solution' to antisocial behaviour on Telford street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A house in Wordsworth Way, Priorslee, was closed by an order approved by Telford magistrates on January 17, this year but problems have continued since.

In a recent court appearance a 50 year old man was fined £120 after he admitted entering the property.

Tyrone Chadwick, of Viscount Avenue, Telford, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to entering the premises on February 13 this year.

He also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to police bail for a court appearance at Telford on March 13 as police investigations continue.

Owen Beale, prosecuting, told magistrates that Chadwick had entered the closed premises without reasonable excuse on February 13 in contravention of a closure order, an offence under the Anti-social Behaviour Act 2003.

The property was closed by an order approved by Telford magistrates on January 17, 2024.

Defended by Rashid Hine, Chadwick was fined £120 after having his guilty plea taken into account.

Chadwick was also fined £60 for the bail act offence and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £135.

Telford & Wrekin Council was successful in obtaining a three month extension to a closure order on the premises on January 19 this year.

An officer from Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Anti- Social Behaviour Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council, supported by West Mercia Police, used powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 in January, to seek at Magistrates court, a Closure Order – essentially a ban on anyone other than the tenant – to enter the property.

“Following reports from residents and a confirmed breach of the order, a male has been arrested by the police.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: ‘We can confirm incidents have been reported to us on Wordsworth Way and are working with Telford and Wrekin Council to come up with a solution."