Shrewsbury thief who stole candles from Dunelm ordered to pay fine and compensation

Jamie Lewis, aged 33, took the candles from the homeware chain's Shrewsbury store at Sundorne Retail Park on September 11 last year.

Lewis, of Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft from a shop.

As well as the fine, magistrates ordered him to pay £45 in compensation to Dunelm and to pay prosecution costs of £135.