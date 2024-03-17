Woman hit door over another woman's head after finding naked boyfriend in her hotel room

Sammy-Jo Ann Harris admitted assaulting the woman at The Mid Wales Inn in Pantydwr on July 3, 2021, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said the victim was a retired lady who was staying at the inn.

She went to bed by herself and later Harris’s drunken partner went to the victim’s room and got into her bed.

Harris, 27, of Cwmdifwg, St Harmon, heard about it.

She went to the woman’s room and while she was asleep she used a door and banged it against the victim’s head six times.

The attack caused significant bruising and trauma to the victim’s right eye, which needed hospital treatment.