Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Wellington

The 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and wounding with intent after an incident in Wellington last Wednesday.

A 16-year-old was stabbed in an incident on Bridge Road at around 7.25pm following what is thought to have been disorder between two groups. They were taken into hospital for treatment and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The car park serving Pepe's Piri Piri takeaway and Chop & Wok, opposite Morrisons, remained cordoned off on Thursday afternoon.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was released on bail.

The teen is due to next appear before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 20.