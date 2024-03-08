Man to go on trial accused of exposing himself in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Timothy Gilchrist, 35, of Milton Road, Ludlow, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier today.

Gilchrist faces two charges, one of exposing himself to victims in Telford on June 1 last year, and a second of assault on an emergency worker – on the same date.

Gilchrist denied both charges when they were put to him during the court hearing.

Judge Peter Barrie said Gilchrist would face a trial over the charge of exposing himself – but said the second count could yet be sent back to be heard at magistrates court.

Gilchrist was told the trial is likely to last three days and will take place in the two-week period starting on November 18.