Police bust £305,00 cannabis farm at Telford property

The grow was discovered following a warrant at an address on Wantage in Woodside, which was carried out by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team on Monday.

When officers entered the building, 365 mature cannabis plants were discovered, with an estimated street value of £305,500. The electricity within the property had also been tampered with.

No-one was at the property, and no arrests have been made.

PC Taylor Williamson, said: “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Telford are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.

Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the Tell Us About section on the West Mercia Police website.

If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online