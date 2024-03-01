Police investigating after 'distressing' damage to historic gate on Iron Bridge

The damage, described as "distressing" by the bridge's guardians, English Heritage, took place sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

The gate is next to the tollhouse on the southern side of the bridge.

The damage appears to have been caused by a vehicle, with some of the railings which make up the gates snapped entirely.

An appeal has been launched for anyone with CCTV footage of the incident, or information about who caused the damage.

The bridge is a 'scheduled monument' and is considered one of the most important historic structures in the world.

A statement from English Heritage said: "The damage is being taken particularly seriously as the bridge, the first iron bridge to be constructed in the world, is both a scheduled monument protected by law, and a monument in state guardianship and cared for by the charity English Heritage."

Senior properties curator at English Heritage, Win Scutt, said: "This damage to the historic structure is distressing to all of us at English Heritage, and all those who care about Britain's industrial heritage."

English Heritage said it is working closely with Historic England and West Mercia Police.

The police are investigating and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are aware of damage caused to the gates on the Iron Bridge and enquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it."

People with information can contact PC 20446 Jono Lightfoot by e-mailing jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk and quoting reference '22/17645/24'.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.