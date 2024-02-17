Bakery van has tyres slashed and bodywork damaged in 'brutal' vandalism

Catherine's Bakery, which has shops in Newport, Bridgnorth, Shifnal and Wellington's indoor market, is appealing for people to contact the police with information after one of its vans was damaged overnight.

According to the company, in the early hours of Friday morning, one of their vans was damaged beyond repair in a car park close to their Newport store.

Newport Councillor Peter Scott said the van had its tyres "slashed" and the bodywork was "severely damaged".

A spokesperson from the store said: "In the early hours of this morning, one of the Catherine’s Bakery vans was brutally vandalised, causing irreparable damage in Newport on the gravel car park between Waitrose and B&M.

"The perpetrators will have used the service road by Stafford Street car park.

"If you saw anything or have any information please tell the police on 101 or the West Mercia website."