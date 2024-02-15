Nicholas Smith, aged 37 and of Leegomery in Telford, was given full legal credit for pleading guilty to stealing Lynx Africa gift sets and alcohol, in two thefts last December.

When Smith stole two bottles of vodka and two bottles of gin from the Tesco Extra store at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington on December 11 he was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from the store.

The CBO, imposed on June 3, 2019 following nine thefts, had been extended to last to June 22, 2025 after Smith breached it. In all he had 37 breaches of the CBO against his name and had committed more than 100 thefts.

Judge Peter Barrie, sentencing Smith at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday, said: "I do not know what to do to make Mr Smith stop doing things like this.

"Nothing seems to stop him."

Smith, of Miller Meadow, had been committed to the crown court for sentence in custody after pleading guilty on December 12 at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

The court heard how a member of staff had confronted Smith after he was spotted on CCTV in the Tesco Extra. Smith told the man: "What the **** are you going to do about it?" after being asked to take items from his bag.