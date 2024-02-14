A month of refurbishment and renovations took place just last summer to rejuvenate the Dalelands play area in Market Drayton's Dalelands estate.

The massive renovation included the addition of new play equipment and fencing, a nature trail, basketball hoop and the removal of a large grass hump creating a ball play area with fixed goalposts.

The whole project cost Market Drayton Town Council just under £102,000, funded in part by developer contributions from new housing developments in Market Drayton.

But now, less than a year after it opened, the town council is forking out again on cleaning up the park after vandals covered almost every piece of equipment in black and bright green spray paint.

Photo: Market Drayton Town Council

It comes months after repeated damage to the town's Covid memorial and the planters in the town centre.

Late last year, the town council warned the Towers Lawn toilets off Frogmore Road in the town centre could be forced to close after several incidents of vandalism.

"It's extremely disappointing," said Market Drayton mayor and county councillor Roy Aldcroft.

"It's a very tiny number that is involved in this type of thing. The vast majority of people appreciate the town, don't do any damage and don't take part in vandalism.

"But the ones that do don't realise we spend thousands of pounds a year repairing things and replacing things. We could spend that on sports equipment.

"People do it without realising the stress and strain one way or another on budget, time and materials."

Councillor Aldcroft said the town council is working with police to investigate the Dalelands incident and is appealing for nearby residents who have information to contact the police.