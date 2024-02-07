Shropshire Star
Two arrested following 'unexplained' death of six-month-old baby boy

A man and a woman have both been arrested and bailed on "strict conditions" following the "unexplained" death of a six-month-old baby boy.

By Daniel Walton
Police have remained outside Orlando House, Caldmore, since the incident that is reported to have taken place on Monday

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a six-month-baby-boy who was found in a flat in Orlando House, Caldmore, on Monday, February 5.

Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were both arrested in connection to the baby's death and have been bailed with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

