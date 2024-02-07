Two arrested following 'unexplained' death of six-month-old baby boy
A man and a woman have both been arrested and bailed on "strict conditions" following the "unexplained" death of a six-month-old baby boy.
Police have launched an investigation into the death of a six-month-baby-boy who was found in a flat in Orlando House, Caldmore, on Monday, February 5.
Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were both arrested in connection to the baby's death and have been bailed with strict conditions while the investigation continues.