Girl, 16, charged with criminal damage after incident in Whitchurch
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with criminal damage after an incident in Whitchurch.
By Megan Jones
Police say the teenage girl has been charged with criminal damage and breaching a Community Protection Notice.
The girl was arrested following an incident in the town on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson from Whitchurch's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "A 16-year-old female has been charged with criminal damage and breach of Community Protection Notice following an incident in Whitchurch this morning.
"The female has been bailed to appear in court at a later date."