Ford Mondeo driver spotted 'swerving' on Shrewsbury road whilst over alcohol limit is banned

Andrew Partridge, of Shawfield Close was spotted by officers in his Ford Mondeo crossing the centre line on Sutton Hill near his home at around 8.40pm on January 7 this year.

The 60-year-old admitted to Telford Magistrates on Wednesday being over the drink drive limit after tests found he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.