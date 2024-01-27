Motorist who crashed and failed to stop in Shropshire village hit with fine and points on his licence

Herve Dackreo, aged 30, crashed his Fiat into a Ford Focus in Church Street, Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, on July 14 last year.

Dackreo, of Newsham Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to failing to stop after an accident and failing to report it.

Magistrates fined him £230 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with five penalty points.

Dackreo must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £92 victim surcharge by February 21 this year.