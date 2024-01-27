Drugged-up van driver had nearly eight times limit of cocaine in system in Shrewsbury town centre
A van driver who was found with nearly eight times the legal limit of cocaine in his system in Shrewsbury town centre has been banned from the roads for three years.
By David Tooley
Andrew Prideaux, aged 45, of Montrose Place, Bicton Heath, in Shrewsbury, was stopped in a Vauxhall Combo van in Castle Gates, on Friday May 5, 2023.
Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on January 17, he pleaded guilty to driving with 397 mcg/L of benzoylecgonine in his blood - the limit is 50. Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.