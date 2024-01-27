Andrew Prideaux, aged 45, of Montrose Place, Bicton Heath, in Shrewsbury, was stopped in a Vauxhall Combo van in Castle Gates, on Friday May 5, 2023.

Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on January 17, he pleaded guilty to driving with 397 mcg/L of benzoylecgonine in his blood - the limit is 50. Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.