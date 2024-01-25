Man smashed his own fence with a baseball bat, spat at police officer and hurled racial abuse at another PC

Ginge Wilson, aged 33, of Knowles Sands, Bridgnorth, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was handed an 18 month community order for related incidents on July 24, 2023 and December 20, 2023.

Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to one public order charge, one of an assault on an emergency worker and one count of making a racially aggravated insult to another police officer.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said that on July 24, 2023 Wilson had shouted at children from a bedroom, causing them to start crying.

"He was constantly swearing, then got hold of a baseball bat and hit a fence, causing it to break," she said.

The court was told that Wilson's actions caused his neighbour to feel fear, shaking and scared to the extent that the police were called. He was also swearing when the police arrived and was charged with behaving in a way that caused people to believe he would be violent.

The prosecutor said that Wilson had been upset when children had gone to kick his motorbike, but there was no evidence that they had made contact with it.