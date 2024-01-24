Woman, 23, who turned to alcohol when her 'world collapsed' is banned from driving for two years after drink drive crash

Miss Stephanie Louise Gardener, of Crew Green, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 207 in Mytton Oak Road, in the town on December 14, 2023 with 114mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when the limit is 35.

Telford Magistrates Court, sitting on Tuesday , was told by prosecutor Hannah Baddeley that Gardener had been involved in a crash at 8pm at a roundabout. Police smelled alcohol on her breath and she had admitted to drinking.

"She was teary and shook up and is of previous good character," said the prosecutor.

The court was told that the incident is something that Gardener will "have to live with for the rest of her life" but that she had been "compliant, open and honest and was deeply remorseful."

Charlotte Gregory, mitigating, said her client's "world had collapsed" and she was suffering "inner turmoil".

"She turned to drinking as a way of coping," she said.

"This was a wake up call. She will take any help you can offer.

"Her parents are in court, she is a well-rounded individual who has made a stupid mistake," she added.

The court was also told that Gardener is a valued employee.

Magistrates banned Gardener from driving for two years but offered her a 24 week reduction if she successfully completes a drink driving course.

They also made a 12 month community order in which time she must attend 15 rehabilitation activity days and undergo six months of alcohol treatment.

Gardener was also fined £123 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and prosecution costs of £135.

Magistrates said they were offering a wide range of ways of supporting her with her problems.