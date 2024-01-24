Telford stalker who turned up at victim's home and made numerous called ordered to do unpaid work

Tyrone Oliver, aged 31, carried out the course of conduct over a week-long period in December last year in Telford.

Oliver, of Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to stalking without intent to cause fear and alarm.

Magistrates handed Oliver a two-year community order, which includes 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.