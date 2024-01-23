Lee King, aged 38, of Dolyfelin, Welshpool, turned up drunk at a school and offered to "kick off" if the woman did not get back with him, and went as far as smashing a window of her brother's house in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how King had been under a two-year restraining order set in March 2022 that prevented him from making any kind of contact with the woman.

The court heard at his sentencing hearing on Monday how a drunken King sent text messages throughout the day in July last year to the woman saying how much he loved her and he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

But he added that he would "put her windows through and smash her face in" if she didn't re-kindle the romance.

Following an incident at a school he was arrested, but the court heard how after being handcuffed but would not get in the back of their van. It took "multiple officers" to restrain him.

A spray had "little effect" and King threatened to spit and bite at the officers, although he denied any intention of spitting, claiming he had been "clearing his throat". He has also complained about the police actions.

The court was told that on August 5, 2023 while on bail King had texted the woman again and tried to call her.

And shortly after midnight one Saturday in mid-August he carried out a threat to "go round and smash her brother's windows", and made 17 calls to the woman.

King and another man were captured on a doorbell camera and the brother and his family discovered a double glazed window with a hole in it, amounting to £300 of criminal damage.

The court heard from King's lawyer that there was a "wealth of mitigation" for his client, who had lived at Southgate, in Sutton Hill but has moved back to his family and friends in Welshpool.

He had an issue with alcohol but since August he has settled in and got used to the break up of the relationship.

"He now accepts that the relationship is over," the court was told. "He can do what is being asked of him."

King had a part-time job and an offer of full-time employment if he kept his liberty.

But that did not persuade Judge Anthony Lowe to keep King out of jail. He had breached the restraining order in October 2022, as well as the incidents in July and August last year, the court heard.

"There has to come a time when you have to recognise that if you cannot abide by the terms of a restraining order you are going to go to prison," said judge Lowe.

For the breach of the restraining order in July, King was jailed for four months, and eight months for the breach in August.

Both sentences are to run consecutively, making a 12-month jail sentence in total.

"I do not want to have to send you to prison but in my judgement things are not going to change.

"You have got to understand that this has got to come to an end."

The judge handed down prison sentences of one week each for criminal damage and resisting arrest, to run concurrently.

He also set a new five year restraining order not to contact the woman by any means.

"I do not like sending you to prison but until you get that wake up call you will drink and forget," said the judge.

"Hopefully in future if you drink and forget you won't forget that you will go to prison."