Telford thief stole £179 watch and assaulted two men
A thief who stole a £179 watch from a jewellery shop and assaulted two men will be sentenced next month.
Plus
Published
Timothy Kelly, aged 47, stole the watch from F. Hinds Jewellers in Telford Centre shopping mall on January 5 this year.
Five days later he stole items worth £85 from B&M Bargains in Telford town centre's Northern Quarter. He also committed several thefts last year, including £110 worth of items from Just For Pets in Holyhead Road, Ketley, stock worth £60 from Tesco Extra at Wrekin Retail Park and items worth an unspecified amount from Euro Garages in Hadley Park East.