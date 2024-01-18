Telford thief stole £179 watch and assaulted two men

Timothy Kelly, aged 47, stole the watch from F. Hinds Jewellers in Telford Centre shopping mall on January 5 this year.

Five days later he stole items worth £85 from B&M Bargains in Telford town centre's Northern Quarter. He also committed several thefts last year, including £110 worth of items from Just For Pets in Holyhead Road, Ketley, stock worth £60 from Tesco Extra at Wrekin Retail Park and items worth an unspecified amount from Euro Garages in Hadley Park East.