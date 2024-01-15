BMW driver flees the scene after hitting garden wall

The incident took place on Telford Road in Wellington on Sunday, January 7.

PC Simon Webb urged anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: "The collision occurred at around 4.20pm and involved a silver BMW 1 series hitting a garden wall on Telford Road, Wellington.

"The vehicle has left the scene and is believed to have travelled in the direction of Holyhead Road (B5061), Wellington towards the M54 junction 7.

"There would have been extensive front end damage to the vehicle."

Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact PC Webb 07890 390734 or e-mail simon.webb@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact police using the online ‘Tell Us About Form’ on the website quoting incident reference 275_i_07012024.