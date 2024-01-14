Viagra thief left with big court bill after stealing medication from pharmacy

Anthony Mark Stephens admitted stealing the medication from Boots in Knighton on February 16 last year when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 3.

The 54-year-old of Fronhir, Knighton, was not only fined for this matter but he was also in breach of a 24-month conditional discharge put in place for a making off without payment offence and a shoplifting matter from April, 2022.

Prosecuting, Ms Rachael Drew said Stephens entered Boots, went behind the healthcare counter which is not open to the public, took the box of medication priced at £34.99 and left the store with no attempt to pay.