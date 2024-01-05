Man, 23, admits dangerous driving in high-powered VW Golf GTI in Telford

Christopher Watters, aged 23, drove a Volkswagen Golf GTI between Hollies Road, Wellington and Drummery Lane, near Wrockwardine - a distance of around a mile and a half.

He committed the offence on January 17 last year.

Watters, of Shellduck Drive, Apley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Rob Edwards, for Watters, asked Recorder Christopher Millington KC to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report.

The recorder agreed to the request and deferred Watters' sentence to February 2. Watters was granted bail and disqualified from driving in the interim period.