Police issue photo of man wanted on recall to prison, believed to be in Wellington

West Mercia Police has issued a picture of 26-year-old Callum Doyle, and said he is believed to be in Wellington.

An appeal from the force said: "Can you help us find Callum Doyle who is wanted on recall to prison?

"The 26-year-old, who is from Telford, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license. Doyle is believed to be in the Wellington area of the town.

"Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or sees Doyle, is asked to call 999 immediately."