Drug driver faces sentencing next year after admitting having two substances in his blood
A 21-year-old man faces sentencing in February after admitting two counts of drug driving in Shrewsbury.
Corbin Spink pleaded guilty to having more than twice the legal limit of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system when driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Squinter Pip Way, in Shrewsbury, on June 1, this year.
The amount recorded was 125 in his blood, exceeding the limit of 50.