Telford man sentenced after admitting supplying cannabis to friends

Michael Martin, of Hillside Close, Arleston, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Prosecuting, Dean Easthope, told the court that police had seized a phone from Martin, 36, when they were carrying out a separate investigation after becoming concerned he was 'acting suspiciously'.

When examined they found messages on the phone which related to the supply of cannabis between October and November in 2021.