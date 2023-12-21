Barking dogs leave owner who ignored complaints with £1,150 bill

Now Powys County Council is warning other dog owners not to allow their pets to become a noise nuisance or they could face enforcement action.

Powys County Council’s Environmental Protection Team has issued the warning after it successfully prosecuted a north Powys resident for breaching a noise abatement notice relating to the dogs barking.

The resident was fined £500 for breaching the abatement notice and ordered to pay £450 costs and a £200 victim surcharge by Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court recently.

Complaints about this case first started in 2021 and following investigations by the council, an abatement notice was served on the resident.

Despite this, the resident continued to allow his dogs to bark for prolonged periods causing disturbance to nearby neighbours.

Officers of the Environmental Protection Team recorded breaches of the notice on four separate occasions and, as the resident had failed to engage and resolve the matter, it was taken for prosecution in the magistrates court.

Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council's cabinet member for a safer Powys said: “Residents should be able to live in their own homes without being severely impacted by ongoing unrelenting noise nuisance.

“Despite being made of the aware of this noise nuisance by the council on several occasions, the defendant continued to allow his dogs to bark and cause a nuisance to neighbours.

“This successful prosecution serves as a reminder of the need to show consideration to neighbours and that we will not hesitate to take action against those who negatively impact the lives of others.”