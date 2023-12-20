Children's presents stolen from home just eight days before Christmas

Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating a report of a burglary at a residential property on the Mount Pleasant Estate, in Middletown, near Welshpool.

The incident, which saw several items taken, occurred between 4.45pm and 7.45pm on Sunday, December 17.

A police spokesperson said the items included "a black Biba handbag containing designer makeup, a small mock crocodile purple suitcase containing distinctive and sentimental jewellery, an Asus laptop, ThinkPad and several Tesco bags containing new toys bought as Christmas presents."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 23001285254.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org