Prolific Telford thief who stole Lynx Africa sets and bottles of booze facing crown court sentence

Nicholas Smith, aged 36, stole the gift sets worth £47 from Woodside Pharmacy at the Park Lane Centre in Woodside, Telford on December 6.

Five days later, he stole alcohol worth £147 from Tesco Extra at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - a store he has been banned from since 2019 by a criminal behaviour order. His haul included Mermaid gin, AU vodka and Warner's dry gin and a bottle of Ciroc vodka.

Smith, of Miller Meadow, Leegomery, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one of breaching a criminal behaviour order at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be fixed.