Man sentenced for 'damaging custody cell paintwork' and 'destroying sponge football'

Jack Davies was sentenced at Welshpool Magistrates Court on December 4 after he admitted criminal damage and abusive or threatening behaviour or words.

The 24-year-old, originally from Berriew Street in Welshpool, committed the offences on September 3.

He was accused of the abusive behaviour or words in Newtown and then, in custody, the court was told he he "damaged the paintwork on the wall of Cell 2 at Aberystwyth custody also destroying a sponge football, to an unknown value belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police".

Davies was ordered to pay £59.33 compensation for the vandalism, a fine of £80 for his threatening behaviour/words and £85 costs.