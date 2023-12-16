Jailed: 'Terrifying' Telford abuser put flaming paper through letterbox and told ex 'I'll get you leathered'

Jamie Dodd, aged 29, set fire to the letters and posted them into the home of his ex's sister in Telford, where a six-month-old baby was inside.

Fortunately for those in the house, the woman was near the front door at the time and she was able to stamp the fire out.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the incident took place on September 12 this year.

Rob Edwards, prosecuting, said: "At around 10.42am she was at home in the living room when she heard the letterbox rattle. Then began a smell of burning."

The victim discovered the fire and stamped it out. She then looked out of her window in Woodside, Telford, and saw a drunken Dodd smiling at her.

Later that day he sent threatening messages to his ex, who had told people what had happened. The messages were laden with expletives, calling her a "lying *******", a "horrible ****", also saying "I'll get you leathered".

The court was told Dodd's ex, who already had a restraining order out against him, is "petrified to think what he is capable of".

Dodd, of Warrensway, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, sending threatening messages and harassment by breaching a restraining order.

Richard Davenport, mitigating, urged Judge Peter Barrie to give Dodd "one last chance".

"He has had a chaotic lifestyle," Mr Davenport said, adding that Dodd had "supported himself" with the use of drink and drugs.

However, Judge Barrie said the fact Dodd had been in court three weeks before these offences took place for breaching the same restraining order meant it was "the end of the road" in terms of chances for him to stay out of prison.

"You did a terrifying thing," he told Dodd, referring to the fire.

"It is incredibly fortunate that she was right by the front door. She could have been in the kitchen with some machinery going and may not had heard what was going on. The fact you were drinking at the time is no excuse.

"If I thought there was a realistic chance (of rehabilitation), I would give you a chance, but history is against you. I think we've reached the end of that road."

He jailed Dodd for 12 months, and renewed the restraining order to last for five years.